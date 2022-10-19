Creston constable raises $9K for kids in need

A Creston constable went above and beyond his goal of fundraising for kids in need on the Cops for Kids ride.

The charitable foundation aims to assist families with children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis in the Southern Interior region.

In September, Const. Brett Urano cycled 1,000 kilometres across southeastern B.C. with a dedicated team of RCMP members.

As a whole, the cyclers raised over $375,000 this year. Personally, Urano raised nearly $9,000 for the cause, far surpassing his original goal of $2,500.

“Creston has been so generous, most of my donors were were from here in town,” said Urano. “I got great support from multiple businesses and people in the community, especially at the events we did at the two grocery stores here in town. It was a great success. Everyone here was super supportive.”

Since Urano had previous experience biking as a hobby, he found the trip to be enjoyable for the most part – other than some days with steep climbs, smoky air, and torrential rain.

“The physical aspect was tiring, but it was very rewarding,” he said. “It was just an absolute blast.”

Even though most of the cyclers had never met, they formed a strong camaraderie like “they had known each other forever”.

“I just got to be with a whole bunch of great people who all have a common goal of helping children in need across our region,” said Urano.

The highlight for everyone was stopping in communities along the way to meet the families who have benefited from Cops for Kids.

About halfway through the trip, the team stopped in Creston on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and were greeted by community members, including the Dear family.

In 2016, Zac Dear was born prematurely in Creston and was quickly transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) for five weeks. The long recovery so far from home left his family scrambling.

“It was so scary, I didn’t know what we were going to do,” said his mom, Lisa Dear in a release. “Fortunately, we were connected with Cops for Kids. We can’t thank them enough. They were able to help cover our accommodations and a few groceries for the duration of Zac’s stay in the NICU.”

For more information, visit copsforkids.org. Since 2001, over $6 million has been raised for kids in need.

The Cops for Kids bikers arrived in Creston on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

