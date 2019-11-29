Castlegar, British Columbia is the latest Kootenay community to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050 across all energy use sectors community-wide. (Photo credit Facebook/westkootenayecosociety)

Creston Climate Action urges residents to sign renewable energy in Kootenays petition

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action (CCA) is collaborating with the West Kootenay EcoSociety to petition the Town of Creston to commit to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

The West Kootenay EcoSociety, a non-profit organization, co-ordinates residents and community leaders to advocate municipal governments to develop local social, political, and economical solutions to environmental and equity problems.

CCA is urging Creston residents to sign a petition asking the town to adopt a transition plan for 100 per cent renewable energy as soon as possible and implement that plan no later than 2050 for all transportation, electricity, and industry in Creston. The group is also asking for dedicated staff to work on the transition.

“The 100 per cent renewable energy goal is based on existing energy consumption and forecasts for the residential and commercial sectors,” said Elizabeth Quinn, Creston Climate Action volunteer and co-ordinator for the “Kootenays for 100% Renewable Energy petition” in Creston.

On Nov. 19, the West Kootenay EcoSociety announced that the City of Castlegar has joined the villages of Silverton, New Denver, and Slocan, the cities of Rossland, Nelson, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay in committing to the transition no later than 2050.

“Rural communities add a layer of complexity, as well as possibility. Working together and building on each community’s strengths, we can create a cohesive regional transition plan that encompasses all West Kootenay communities,” said Natasha Edmunds, an EcoSociety Castlegar Volunteer. “We’re building organized people power in local teams to show the overwhelming number of residents and businesses that want a solutions-based approach of 100 per cent renewable energy and good, green jobs. Whether your community has signed on or not, adding your name to our petition is important. Our local elected leaders need to know that they have community support to invest staff time and funds into creating and implementing a 100 per cent renewable energy transition plan.”

To date, approximately 300 people have already signed the petition.

A “Kootenays for 100% Renewable Energy” petition will be available at Pealow’s Independent Grocer customer service counter from Nov. 28-Dec 1.

