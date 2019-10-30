CCA to host Climate-Friendly Creston Symposium

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action (CCA) is hosting “Towards a Climate-Friendly Creston” Symposium on Nov. 2 from 9-4 p.m. at Trinity United Church.

The symposium will feature science-based presentations on the changing climate.

“We want to raise awareness of the climate crisis and the negative impact it has on personal health and agriculture,” said Clement Verhoeven, a member of the Creston Climate Action.

The symposium keynote speaker, Dr. Bruce Reeder, a retired physician and epidemiologist professor from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, will address the human health impact of climate change. Reed currently works with Doctors Without Borders, research areas include global health, epidemiology and control of infectious diseases.

Conservation ecologist and land-use consultant Greg Utzig, MSc., P.Ag, will share his knowledge on the local impact of the climate emergency from an agricultural and geographical perspective.

Carol Suhan, manager of conservation and energy management with FortisBC, will provide information on FortisBC’s carbon reduction initiatives, rebates and programs.

Symposium attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch and participate in a one hour round table discussion on topics specific to the Creston Valley and climate change. Each table/topic will be hosted by a CCA member.

“There will be seven or eight different tables hosting different conversations around some of the issues of climate change,” said Verhoeven.

Admission to the symposium is by donation. For more information visit www.facebook.com/crestonclimateaction

Creston Climate Action is working with the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Columbia Basin Trust and FortisBC to provide climate change education and awareness.

Also read: Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter