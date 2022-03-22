Creston CIBC robbed a second time

RCMP seeking two witnesses who followed the suspect

The Creston CIBC has been robbed for a second time. (File photo)

The Creston CIBC was robbed again yesterday.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, a man wearing a black sweater, dark green pants, and a balaclava went into the bank and demanded money. No weapon was produced. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect has still not been found.

“I am looking for two witnesses who have information,” said Cpl. Evan Diachok.

“When the suspect was fleeing, two people followed in their vehicles, but they never came back to the bank nor did they call in to our office to tell us where the suspect fled to.”

Police are looking to speak with the drivers of a white sedan and a red Ford Ranger. They are asked to call the Creston RCMP Detachment at 250-428-9313.

CIBC has been hit by several similar crimes as of late. The Creston branch was first robbed on March 1 and the Castlegar location on March 11. The police have not speculated on any connection.

