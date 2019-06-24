Creston celebrates Multiculturalism Day

The Creston Refugee Committee has partnered with the Creston Museum to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Creston Refugee Committee and the private sponsorship program in Canada.

In recognition of the Creston Refugee Committee preparing to welcome its 100th refugee into the community, the Town of Creston has declared June 27 to be Multiculturalism Day.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and five members of the first refugee family to arrive in Creston will celebrate with past and present refugee families and committee members.

Highlights of the afternoon include a reunion reception, a luncheon buffet, a presentation on the history of the Creston Refugee Committee, and an exhibit sharing refugee families’ stories and photos.

The event runs from 1- 4 pm on June 27 at the Creston Museum, with the presentations beginning about 2:15 and the cake cutting at 3 pm.

Register online to attend this free community celebration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/creston-refugee-committee-40th-anniversary-tickets-61603548873?ref=elink

