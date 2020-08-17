A view of Creston from Balancing Rock Trail. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston breaks 16-year-old heat record for August 16

Temperatures reached 35.8 C yesterday, beating 2004’s same-day record of 35.6 C

A 16-year-old heat record was broken for Creston on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Environment Canada found that temperatures reached 35.8 C yesterday, beating 2004’s same-day record of 35.6 C.

Cranbrook also broke their heat record that day with 35.5 C, beating 2008’s same-day record of 35.3 C.

The lowest temperature Creston has seen on that date was in 2011, when temperatures dropped to 8.3 C. On that same day in 2020, temperatures dipped to a low of only 14.6 C.

The second-last full week of August will see temperatures float around the high 20s C and low 30s C, with a chance of a thunderstorm scheduled for Monday (Aug. 17) and Tuesday (Aug. 18).

READ MORE: Creston just shy of breaking 17-year-old heat record for July 28

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Just Posted

Creston breaks 16-year-old heat record for August 16

Temperatures reached 35.8 C yesterday, beating 2004’s same-day record of 35.6 C

Highway 3 closed between Salmo and Creston due to vehicle fire

It’s not known when the portion of highway could reopen

Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

Deadline to apply for the first of three events is Sept. 24

Creston Food Recovery Initiative saves 10,500 pounds of fruit from waste

The cherries and apples destined for the landfill were converted into 2,700 litres of juice

Lower Kootenay Band reclaims land on Highway 21

The Band signed a settlement agreement on July 31 and will receive $1.3 million from the federal government

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports 10 fires in the last two days

Most Read