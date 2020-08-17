Creston breaks 16-year-old heat record for August 16

Temperatures reached 35.8 C yesterday, beating 2004’s same-day record of 35.6 C

A 16-year-old heat record was broken for Creston on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Environment Canada found that temperatures reached 35.8 C yesterday, beating 2004’s same-day record of 35.6 C.

Cranbrook also broke their heat record that day with 35.5 C, beating 2008’s same-day record of 35.3 C.

The lowest temperature Creston has seen on that date was in 2011, when temperatures dropped to 8.3 C. On that same day in 2020, temperatures dipped to a low of only 14.6 C.

The second-last full week of August will see temperatures float around the high 20s C and low 30s C, with a chance of a thunderstorm scheduled for Monday (Aug. 17) and Tuesday (Aug. 18).

