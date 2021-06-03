This photo of a great blue heron at Duck Lake won first place in the Creston Valley Bird Festival photography contest. (Photo by Tresy Kilboure)

This photo of a great blue heron at Duck Lake won first place in the Creston Valley Bird Festival photography contest. (Photo by Tresy Kilboure)

Creston Bird Fest was a virtual success

The counts are in, with 136 bird species recorded on Global Big Day

Submitted by the Creston Valley Bird Festival Committee

The Creston Valley Bird Festival, hosted by the Creston Valley Branch of Wildsight, was a successful combination of virtual and live small group events held from May 7 to 9.

With 7,000 hectares of protected wetland, a diverse rural landscape, and caring landowners, the Creston Valley is where the birds are.

For Global Big Day on May 8, birdwatchers from around the world took part in recording their sightings on eBird to support conservation efforts.

A total of 136 bird species were recorded in Creston, including rare sightings of shorebirds such as black-necked stilts, dunlins, solitary and semi-palmated sandpipers. For the entire list of species sighted, visit www.crestonvalleybirds.ca.

Local participants enjoyed nine virtual presentations by well-known bird experts across Canada such as John Acorn, Gary Davidson, Dr. David Bird, Dr. Jim Duncan, Paul Foth, and Gaelen Schnare. The speakers reminded us how fortunate we are to live amid such rich avian diversity in the Creston Valley.

Carla Ahern, senior manager of the Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre, connected to school groups in Creston giving everyone the basics on birds.

The Bird Fest Committee would also like to thank Dylan Leayr and Lars Sander-Green of Wildsight for their technical expertise.

Live events included Bird Bingo, Creston’s Big Day, and a photography contest with many prizes donated by generous Creston merchants. Many thanks to Kootenay Meadows, Swan Valley Honey, Home Hardware, the Red Barn, Lark Organic Coffee Roasters, the Creston Museum, Karen Whitford, Brome Birdcare, Baillie Grohman Estate Winery, and Red Bird Winery for their generosity.

An online auction helped to offset expenses. Thanks to those who participated in the donating and the purchasing of bird-related regalia.

The Bird Fest Committee of 2021 would like to give a thumbs-up to all of this year’s participants.

Mark your calenders for next year! The 10th annual Creston Valley Bird Festival is scheduled for May 12 to 14, 2022.

READ MORE: Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

READ MORE: Urban wildlife Part XII: The Kootenay birds

Creston Valley

Previous story
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

Paul Dort was named Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers' Market Awards. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

Amy Hotchkiss (left) and Kris Dickeson have been hired as Recovery Advisors tasked with helping business owners in the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake region and Cranbrook-Kimberley area connect to supports under the ETSI-BC Rural Business and Community Recovery Program. Photo submitted.
Two Recovery Advisors hired for Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook-Kimberley areas

Kootenay Employment Services has hired Amy Hotchkiss and Kris Dickeson to serve… Continue reading

On Monday, May 31, the flag at the Yaqan Nukiy School was lowered to half mast in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston lowers flags to half mast in honour of residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops

A total of 14 B.C. weather records were broken yesterday on June 2. (Pixabay)
Scorching temperatures break a 1937 record for Creston

Yesterday, the Creston area had a record-breaking high of 34.8 C

Norman Eady is the new publisher at the Advance. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Advance welcomes new publisher to the team

Norman Eady is looking forward to his new role

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Most Read