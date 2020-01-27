Creston arts council hosting seniors’ variety show

Conducted by Lynne Hopcraft, Key of She performs at a Creston Valley Music Teachers Association concert on Nov. 23, 2019. (Brian Lawrence)

Creston Valley Arts Council

On Jan. 31, the Creston Valley Arts Council is hosting a Seniors’ Variety Show at Prince Charles Theatre. This is a fundraiser for the council, supporting programs and activities that the arts council organizes.

The arts council’s mandate is to support and promote artistic endeavours in the Creston Valley. This concert presents musical and performing artists among our amazingly talented seniors. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three acts.

Well-known groups will be taking the stage.

Peanut Butter ’n’ Jam has entertained at Creston Valley Fall Fair and outdoor concerts, and performs a variety of Celtic, maritime, folk, country and pop songs. They love to develop their own arrangements of songs with lots of vocal and instrumental harmonies.

Kokanee Brass has been playing together for 10 years and will perform a Spanish march called “Amparito Roca”, with special guest appearances from Marlene Nash and Dave Yates. This is a performance not to be missed.

Key of She has been entertaining Creston for several years, most often performing with the Blossom Valley Singers. It is a multi-talented group of singers under the gifted direction of Lynne Hopcraft and accompanied by Lorraine Smith, who also plays with the Oddballs.

The Oddballs are a fun group formed a year ago. They play an eclectic mix of tunes ranging from 19th century folk to newish rock ’n’ roll. They regularly play at local care facilities and charity events.

The Ewashen Brothers, Bob and Larry, perform Doukhobor songs at local coffee houses and will be singing songs in Russian and English.

Bob van der Poel and Joanna Wilson have been performing together for a number of years. They say they have music in their blood. They have been featured in a number of community events. Van der Poel blends his tenor saxophone with jazz inspired harmonies over Wilson’s sophisticated piano playing and vocals.

Dance with Wolfs is a group of line dancers instructed by Larry and Jenifer Wolf. They will be doing a beginner level dance as well as an intermediate one.

Marlene Nash is no stranger to the stage. She is an experienced entertainer and a local character. She sings for joy and will be accompanied by a favourite piano player, Monte Anderson. Nash says that without Anderson’s brilliant accompaniment, she would be singing like a kiss without a squeeze.

Anderson will also be accompanying Brian Daybell, who has an amazing voice, and is member of the Blossom Valley Singers.

Newcomers to the stage include poets, musicians and storytellers.

If you’ve been in Black Bear Books on a Thursday afternoon you’ve probably heard the Ukeladies practicing. They are a group of singers and players who enjoy the sound of the ukulele and entertaining music. They take all levels of skills, so anyone wanting to learn to play the ukulele should check them out.

Robert Louie, an elder from the Lower Kootenay Band, will be telling the history behind the name of Creston.

Sharon Wesolowski and Sheila Barling will be doing recitations of favourite poetry.

Creston Valley Arts Council duo Sharon Svanda and Tim Hull will be on the Creston stage for the first time. Hull likes to play his guitar and sing, and has fun at local jams and coffee houses. Svanda is is an experienced musician who has played in a band in northern B.C. and plays the guitar, fiddle and mandolin.

Richard and Winston Blackmore will be singing and accompanying themselves on their guitar. Music is important to them and they have been singing for many years.

Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors clients and volunteers are excited to be performing on stage, as they usually sing closer to home. TAPS seniors will be singing some Canadian songs and the volunteer group has put together a special piece for this concert.

The variety show runs at 7:30 p.m. Jan 31. Tickets are available at Black Bear Books and the Creston Valley Arts Council Gift Shop.