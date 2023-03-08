Creston artist hosts solo exhibition at Art Gallery Kimberley, The Laundromat

Laura Leeder’s works will be on display at Art Gallery Kimberley from March 1 to 26

By Irma de Visser and Laura Leeder

Spring is Laura Leeder’s favourite season. She eagerly anticipates the return of colour in the land, the scent of blossoms as new growth emerges on the trees and shrubs, and the return of new birdsong. It’s an energising and hopeful time of year for Leeder, and she enjoys capturing these feelings in her paintings.

Artist Laura Leeder. (Submitted)

Born in Edmonton, collage artist Laura enjoyed many summer vacations in B.C. Work kept Laura and her husband in Edmonton until early retirement opened up the opportunity to move and to settle in the Creston Valley.

“I feel at home here in the Kootenays. I enjoy the small-town atmosphere and the warmth of the people,” said Leeder. “The beauty of the land in all seasons, takes my breath away.”

Her deep connection to nature and its colour and beauty influences all of her artwork.

“It might be a bush of wild roses along the roadside that calls to me,” she said. “Or a fence line of yellow sunflowers with chickadees resting on their leaves.”

Leeder has spent countless hours working in her yard: developing the barren landscape, planting trees, shrubs, and flowers. As the landscape has matured it now provides protection and food for many feathered friends. Daily encounters with the amiable avifauna have impacted the artist deeply.

“I can’t imagine not including them in my paintings,” she said.

Leeder is mostly self-taught and took up painting as a much-needed creative outlet while working. Because of her love of gardening – a passion she shared with her mother – her art reflects still life, which she painted using watercolour paint for many years before discovering collage in 2019. Ever since, she has been enjoying the process of creating paintings using collage material, acrylic paints, stamps and stencils to develop intricate layers that create depth of colour and texture. Using further techniques reminiscent of art deco and stained glass, she adds in the final design of each painting.

Four years of exploring and experimenting with many techniques and methods, working with new material, and painting specifically on wood panels, while always seeking to enhance her skills and artistic experience have resulted in Leeder’s signature style: expressive, playful paintings that help her share her passion for nature, her garden, and the many birds that visit it. Leeder pours herself into each piece, planting moments of joy for the viewer to discover between each intricate layer.

Her artistic explorations have come together in a collection of nature-inspired paintings that aim to bring people together and inspire them to consider their own connection to nature. Her works will be on display for a month-long solo exhibition at the Art Gallery Kimberley, with an opening reception on Friday, March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This display will provide a wonderful opportunity for everyone to join Laura on her journey of creating whimsical, heartwarming art and spreading hope, joy, laughter, and beauty.

“To ensure that my paintings form a cohesive body of work, I strive to allow each painting to tell its own story while deliberately adding colour and design elements that created unison to the other paintings,” said Leeder.

She found the whole process of completing a painting to be quite engaging, but always looks forward to the final result.

“As I put extra care and attention into these pieces, each took considerably more time to complete. Staying focused and on track was challenging at times as events in my personal life demanded attention. Planning for a show several months in advance requires extra discipline and organisation throughout the year.

“As I look at each painting I can see an improvement in my design and colour choices and that is very satisfying,” said Leeder. “Knowing that my paintings positively impact people is a powerful affirmation of how my art adds meaning and is uplifting. This reinforces my desire and commitment to create paintings that personally connect with people in positive ways.”

Leeder’s solo art exhibition will be on display at Art Gallery Kimberley – “The Laundromat” in Kimberley’s Platzl from March 1 to 26. Everyone is invited to join for a celebration of visual art and the beauty of Spring. For more information, visit artgallerykimberley.com or lauraleeder.com.

