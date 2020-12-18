Creston’s Bruce Paterson holds up his painting of the Crawford Bay Hall, which is being used to help raise funds for renovations to the 1938 building. Photo: Susan Hulland

Creston artist donates painting to Crawford Bay Hall fundraising campaign

Bruce Paterson taught school in Crawford Bay for eight years before retiring in Creston to pursue his passion for art.

By Susan Hulland, vice president of Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association

Creston artist Bruce Paterson recently lent a helping hand to his former friends and neighbours on the east shore by donating one of his original paintings to a fundraising campaign to rejuvenate and preserve the 1938 Crawford Bay Community Hall.

Paterson, who lived in Boswell, taught school in Crawford Bay for eight years before retiring in Creston to pursue his passion for art. He is well known throughout the region for his poignant depictions of historical buildings, including two other east shore treasures – the Harrison Memorial Church and Pilot Bay Lighthouse.

“We are thrilled about Bruce’s donation,” said Leona Keraiff, a Crawford Bay Hall fundraising committee member. “It’s not easy to raise money these days and it’s really encouraging when folks who once lived and worked here reach out to help with important projects such as this. We have turned Bruce’s gift into black and white cards and signed coloured prints that are for sale throughout the East Shore and sales are going really well.”

All proceeds from these items go into the Crawford Bay Hall Rejuvenation and Preservation Project.

The goal of the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association is to make the 4,000 sq. foot building more energy-efficient, more accessible and code compliant, and more attractive to renters.

Treasurer David Wells said that “it’s a very big job but a lot has already been done. Phase One of the project is completed and we hope to have an architect start preliminary work in the building before the end of this year.”

To keep East Shore residents and former area residents informed about the steady progress being made, the association has established a Facebook page: @crawfordbayhall. Illustrations of the cards and prints can be seen here, and viewers can also read a monthly historical column entitled “Memories and Musings” in which people share photographs and memories of past events held at the Crawford Bay Hall.

Readers are encouraged to submit their own recollections and photographs of good times they had in the building to lkeraiff@cbhall.ca. If you want help telling your story, you can contact Leona Keraiff at 250-227-9361.

Persons wishing to support the fundraising campaign with a donation, or to purchase cards or prints made from Bruce Paterson’s lovely depiction of this grand old east shore building, can do so by contacting info@cbhall.ca, donate@cbayhall.ca or by writing to the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association at box 71, Crawford Bay, BC, V0B-1E0.

