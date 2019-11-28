Creston and District Society for Community Living Therapeutic Riding program to host holiday fair fundraiser

Windy, one of Creston and District Society for Community Living Therapeutic riding horses. (Photo submitted by CDSCL)

The Creston and District Society for Community Living’s (CDSCL) Therapeutic Riding Program offers horseback riding lessons to people of all ages with mental, emotional, developmental and/or physical disabilities.

Therapeutic Riding is a way to discover a whole new world of adventure, freedom, responsibility, dignity and excitement. It is also a way to improve balance and coordination and strengthen muscles. Most importantly, it provides an overwhelming sense of accomplishment for everyone involved – riders, volunteers, caregivers and instructors.

The CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program relies on volunteers, grants, donations and fundraising to help keep the cost affordable for riders. In 2019, over 90 individuals participated in the program and the busiest session of the year had 56 lessons a week on the schedule. Making this unique program possible are our wonderful volunteers who help get the horses ready for the riders and assist in the lessons as horse handlers or side walkers for participants who need assistance.

The CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program is hosting a Holiday Fair Fundraiser on Nov. 30 from 11-3 p.m. at 849 Erickson Rd. Admission is by $5 donation.

The event features indoor and outdoor activities. Bring food to share and join the potluck social. Challenge your balance in an English saddle and have a ride on Amigo, the Equicizer.

Shop for gifts for you and your horse. There will be English and western tack and riding clothes for sale. Unique items that would make awesome Christmas presents will also be available for purchase. Outside, have your photo taken with a fabulous therapy Horse! This is a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome!

For more information about the event or the CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program, please contact Michelle Whiteaway at 250-402-6793 or visit http://cdscl.com/trp.htm.

