Windy, one of Creston and District Society for Community Living Therapeutic riding horses. (Photo submitted by CDSCL)

Creston and District Society for Community Living Therapeutic Riding program to host holiday fair fundraiser

The Creston and District Society for Community Living’s (CDSCL) Therapeutic Riding Program offers horseback riding lessons to people of all ages with mental, emotional, developmental and/or physical disabilities.

Therapeutic Riding is a way to discover a whole new world of adventure, freedom, responsibility, dignity and excitement. It is also a way to improve balance and coordination and strengthen muscles. Most importantly, it provides an overwhelming sense of accomplishment for everyone involved – riders, volunteers, caregivers and instructors.

The CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program relies on volunteers, grants, donations and fundraising to help keep the cost affordable for riders. In 2019, over 90 individuals participated in the program and the busiest session of the year had 56 lessons a week on the schedule. Making this unique program possible are our wonderful volunteers who help get the horses ready for the riders and assist in the lessons as horse handlers or side walkers for participants who need assistance.

The CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program is hosting a Holiday Fair Fundraiser on Nov. 30 from 11-3 p.m. at 849 Erickson Rd. Admission is by $5 donation.

The event features indoor and outdoor activities. Bring food to share and join the potluck social. Challenge your balance in an English saddle and have a ride on Amigo, the Equicizer.

Shop for gifts for you and your horse. There will be English and western tack and riding clothes for sale. Unique items that would make awesome Christmas presents will also be available for purchase. Outside, have your photo taken with a fabulous therapy Horse! This is a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome!

For more information about the event or the CDSCL Therapeutic Riding Program, please contact Michelle Whiteaway at 250-402-6793 or visit http://cdscl.com/trp.htm.

Also read: Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party
Next story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Just Posted

Creston and District Society for Community Living Therapeutic Riding program to host holiday fair fundraiser

The Creston and District Society for Community Living’s (CDSCL) Therapeutic Riding Program… Continue reading

Wind warning issued for Kootenay Lake, Highway 3

Environment Canada says temperatures will also drop through Friday

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

It is time, again, for the annual Blossom Valley Singers Christmas concert… Continue reading

Creston Rat Patrol hosted community workshop on rat control and prevention strategies

Over the past three years, residents in the Town of Creston and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money

B.C. company expands to recycle all of Canada’s CRT glass

KC Recycling has been in business since 1977

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Most Read