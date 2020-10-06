Any vehicles travelling in either direction of a stopped bus must stop for the bus when it has its stop sign out and red lights flashing. The fine for not stopping for a school bus is $368. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

Cranbrook RCMP is reminding drivers that they must stop for school busses after receiving several reports from School District 5.

More than a month has passed since school started and Cranbrook RCMP are seeing a surprising amount of drivers not stopping for busses, the local detachment said in a press release.

In the month of September, Cranbrook RCMP received five separate reports from SD5 busses advising that they have video of vehicles not stopping when they have their stop signs out and their red flashing lights on, says RCMP.

READ MORE: Cranbrook RCMP reminding drivers to slow down as school year approaches

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road.

RCMP explains that the Motor Vehicle Act states that any vehicles going in either direction of a stopped bus must stop for the bus when it has its stop sign out and red lights flashing. The fine for not stopping for a school bus is $368.

“In each of these incidents I have spoken with the drivers and surprisingly they advise they thought only the vehicles behind the bus had to stop. We want to remind every driver that all vehicles need to stop to ensure the safety of the students getting on or off the bus,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols
Next story
Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Editorial: Reconciliation starts with education

“Education was used as a weapon against these children, and while we can’t change what happened, we can certainly educate people to make sure they know what happened”

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Think on These Things: God’s Last Message of Mercy

“The beauty that clothes the Earth is a token of God’s love. We may behold it in the hills, the trees, in the opening buds and the delicate flowers. All speak to us of God.”

Saving the inner child: A LKB Elder’s experience in the residential school system

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read