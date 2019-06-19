Cranbrook RCMP seek help finding missing man

Jeffrey Edward Burns was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 16.

Cranbrook RCMP are currently asking the public to help locate a missing male.

Jeffrey Edward Burns was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 16. He left behind his cell phone and has not been in contact with family since then.

Burns is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. His vehicle is also missing. It is a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, white in colour, license plate MM1633.

“We just want to ensure the wellbeing of Mr. Burns,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If anyone sees him or the vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”