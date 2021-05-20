FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID testing ‘available’ but B.C. officials, health authorities can’t agree on who qualifies

Health authority websites directed those wanting a COVID-19 test to use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool

Although testing is available in most cities across the province, B.C.’s top health officials were unable to provide clarity this week about who qualifies.

Health authority websites for all five regions – Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, Island Health, Interior Health and Northern Health – state that either symptoms or an official COVID-19 exposure close contact notice is required for testing.

However, the message from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry seemed to differ.

“Our message out there is if you have any concerns, get tested, and we have testing available for people everywhere,” she said in response to a question at Monday’s COVID update about people getting turned away from test sites because they had neither symptoms nor an official exposure notice, returning to the test site claiming to have symptoms, and then testing positive.

“So I have heard anecdotes of that as well,” Henry acknowledged.

“What I’ve said is that if people are concerned that they’ve been exposed, we’re doing a lot of asymptomatic testing and people have been exposed. If people have somebody they know who’s been exposed or tested positive, then they absolutely they should be tested.”

When Black Press Media asked the province’s health authorities if they were testing anyone who showed up, it was redirected to the province. The province did not directly answer the question, but provided audio from a scrum with Health Minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday.

“People are concerned. And they’ll be concerned for a number of reasons. They’re concerned because they have symptoms. They’re concerned maybe because if someone they know has symptoms, then our approach in general has been to encourage people to get tested. And that continues to be the case. I think I was there on Monday when Dr. Henry said that, and I think that continues to be the case,” Dix told reporters.

Several health authority websites directed those wanting a COVID-19 test to use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool, which states an individual does not need a test unless they have symptoms or have been contacted by a health authority.

On Island Health’s website, the health authority states “If an individual has no symptoms, they do not require a test. Testing is recommended for anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.”

Northern Health states that “while testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test. COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.”

On Fraser Health’s website, the messaging includes that “anyone with mild symptoms should be tested. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, even with no symptoms, you should get tested seven days after exposure.”

READ MORE: Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

READ MORE: Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health citing racism
Next story
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Just Posted

The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)
Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

(Pixabay)
New 1-800 health-care number expanded to the East Kootenays

Residents can call the number to be connected to home and community care and chronic disease management services

Once travel restrictions lift and vaccines roll out, visitors will hopefully be welcomed back to Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic for the future

The Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic about the industry in the… Continue reading

Gas prices in Creston have risen as high as 139.9 in recent weeks. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

“I just wanted the people of Creston to know that there’s someone fighting for this issue.”

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Nelson scientists release maps of old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

The report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Most Read