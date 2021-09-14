COVID outbreak reported at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

This is the first time the hospital in Trail has been included on Interior Health’s outbreak list

The first two patient cases of COVID-19 in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital were reported by Interior Health on Monday, Sept. 13.

This is the first time since the pandemic began 18 months ago that the Trail-based hospital has appeared on the outbreak list.

These two confirmed infections are included in 542 new cases the health authority reported on Monday, bringing the total active cases in the region to 1,618.

In addition to the hospital in Trail, Interior Health still has two residents living in Rose Wood Village listed on the facility outbreaks list. These first two cases confirmed in a Trail care home since January 2020, were first reported Aug. 30.

The Trail Times has contacted Interior Health for more information.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Trail Local Health Area (LHA) has confirmed 240 cases since the pandemic began to be tracked in January 2020.

As of Sept. 7, 85 per cent of the eligible population in the Trail LHA have had at least one vaccine dose for COVID-19.

