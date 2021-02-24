Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)

COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Creekside Landing has been added to the list of care homes cleared of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Okanagan Landing care home was first announced Jan. 3, although investigations into the virus took place over the holiday season. Interior Health announced Feb. 24 that the outbreak is over.

“I want to thank the team at Creekside Landing who worked hard with public health to manage this challenging outbreak,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “While it’s a relief to see this long-term care outbreak come to a close, we also send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

In total, 25 residents, 15 staff and two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

This is one more death than reported Feb. 23, therefore one additional person has died since the latest report.

READ MORE: Vernon care facility COVID-19 oubtreak officially declared

“We are pleased to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “As COVID-19 vaccination continues to roll out, we are protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities and seeing a decrease in long-term care infections.”

Creekside Landing is privately owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities Ltd., with 70 publicly funded long-term care beds. It also has assisted and independent living residences, none of which are impacted by the outbreak.

Feb. 24 also marked a decrease in the daily COVID reports with 30 for Interior Health. That’s down from 43 the day prior.

READ MORE: 43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher
Next story
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Just Posted

A soldier walks along the outside of a crater formed through a demolition. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Military exercises assist with restoration of Lower Kootenay Band wetlands

A total of nine craters were created through demolitions, where the goal is to have them serve as future habitats for ducks and geese.

Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)
Regional food processing facility coming to Creston

The facility will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

Al Garrecht holds up a plaque acknowledging his “service above self” from the Creston Valley Rotary Club during a tribute meeting on Feb. 9, 2021. Photo: Dave Handy
Creston Valley Rotary Club bids farewell to longtime member Al Garrecht

“Thank you, Al Garrecht. You leave an incredible legacy of service with CVRC. You live our motto, ‘Service Above Self’. Thank You.”

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Frisky Whisky owner Cori Karountzos, left, and Frisky Whisky manager Marissa Bilcik. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston’s Frisky Whisky wins two business awards in its inaugural year

The 1920’s style Speakeasy tapas lounge won the best in customer service for small businesses award, as well as the best in hospitality and tourism award.

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Most Read