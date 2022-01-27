Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

COVID outbreak declared at Trail’s Poplar Ridge care home

The long-term care home is located at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail, according to Interior Health.

Poplar Ridge is a 49-bed long-term care facility located at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The Greater Trail area has been seeing record numbers of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks with 103 new cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22, according to weekly data provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. This is down from 138 new cases from Jan. 9 to 15 and 178 cases from Jan. 2 to 8.

The actual number of cases is likely higher. Only people with COVID-19 symptoms who are also at-risk of severe disease, or those who work in high-risk settings such as health care, are recommended to receive PCR tests.

Black Press has reached out to Interior Health for more information regarding how many residents or staff have become ill.

