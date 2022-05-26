COVID outbreak declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail

IH says there are currently 15 cases connected to the outbreak

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the medical unit at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

As of May 26, 2022, IH says there are currently 15 cases connected to the outbreak.

Additional infection control measures have been implemented on the unit including pausing new admissions to the unit, restricting all non-essential visitors, and testing patients on the unit.

Essential visitors, such as for end-of-life or for discharge planning purposes, will still be permitted on the outbreak unit with appropriate PPE.

As a proactive, preventive measure, non-essential visitors are also being restricted on the surgical unit even though an outbreak has not been declared on that unit.

IH says all services continue to be available at KBRH and the hospital remains safe to visit for anyone needing emergency care.

“It is important to recognize that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities and getting immunized is the most important way to protect each other, especially vulnerable individuals in hospital,” said IH in the outbreak announcement.

“We would like to remind everyone that medical masks continue to be required in health-care settings, visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and visitors require proof of vaccination (with some exceptions). Visitors are asked to please continue to maintain safe distancing, washing/sanitizing hands, and stay home when feeling ill. These measures are in place to protect patients, their families, and our health-care workers.”

