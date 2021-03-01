Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility’s COVID-10 outbreak has been declared over by Interior Health. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House declared over

10 deaths were linked to the outbreak at long-term care facility

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Noric House in Vernon.

In total, 39 residents, 28 staff and 10 deaths were linked to the outbreak.

“I want to thank our staff for their hard work during this challenging outbreak at Noric House,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

Added Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical officer: “We are pleased to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over. We are seeing a decrease in the number of cases in long-term care thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Noric House is an Interior Health owned and operated long-term care home with 85 publicly funded beds.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

