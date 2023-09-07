COVID outbreak at Trail hospital declared over

Seven patients, 11 staff members and one death connected to the outbreak

Interior Health has confirmed the COVID outbreak declared on the third floor of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital last week, is now over.

The outbreak, declared Aug. 29, ended Sept 6.

There are seven patients and 11 staff cases with one patient death connected to the outbreak.

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID outbreak was declared Aug. 29 on the surgical floor of the Trail hospital.

According to the health authority’s Tuesday (Sept. 5) report, there are 18 cases in total, 11 are staff and seven are patients.

There is one reported death. However, Interior Health says it’s important to note that more information and review is needed to determine if the death was attributed to an outbreak or other reasons.

“These reviews can take some time to complete, which is one of the reasons why the numbers might change a bit over time,” the spokesperson said.

Interior Health says control measures are in place, which include, but are not limited to, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and allowing essential visitors only on the surgical unit.

Interior Health will provide an updated report later today.

Two outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital were reported last year, both in the medical wing of the third floor.

From May to June 2022, Interior Health reported 15 COVID cases at the hospital, and one death. In November, seven COVID cases were reported, and no deaths.

