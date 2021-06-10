The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, June 9, released its latest numbers for active COVID cases by local health areas in B.C. Illustration: BCCDC

COVID cases jump in West Kootenay city, says BC CDC

There are no local outbreaks of the virus, according to the Interior Health Authority

Grand Forks saw a spike in active COVID-19 cases last week, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported Wednesday afternoon, June 9.

Cases in the city’s local health area jumped from 1 over the week of May 23 – May 29 to 11 as of Saturday, June 5. The BCCDC’s latest numbers show one active case in the Kettle Valley health area, which includes Greenwood, Midway, Rock Creek, Beaverdell and Big White.

There were no cases reported in Castlegar or Trail, one in Nelson and four in Creston, according to Thursday’s numbers.

The spike in Grand Forks comes in the wake of at least seven cases reported within the Boundary School District (SD51) last weekend.

The Interior Health Authority hasn’t declared any outbreaks of the virus in the city as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, a health authority spokesperson told The Gazette.

 

Most Read