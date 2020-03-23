COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

Essential visits only restriction now in place to keep patients, healthcare workers safe

Interior Health (IH) today announced it is limiting the number of visitors entering all sites to essential visits only. (File)

Interior Health (IH) today (March 23) announced it is limiting the number of visitors entering all sites to essential visits only.

This is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

The decision was made with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, and IH says it reflects the provincial state of emergency.

READ MORE: WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The restrictions are set in place to help keep patients, individuals in care, families and healthcare workers safe. IH hopes this will help to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Essential visits include, but are not limited to:

  • Visits for compassionate care (e.g. end of life and critical illness)
  • Visits considered paramount to patient/client care and well-being (caregivers and support persons), such as assistance with feeding or mobility

To further limit the number of people entering sites at this time, IH advised the same caregiver or support person should attend each essential visit wherever possible.

IH explained that patient navigators will be at entrances of all facilities to ensure visitors are aware of the new restrictions.

The health authority is reminding the public that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 (or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19) during the previous 14 days must not visit any IH facility. This includes people experiencing fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, and/or diarrhea.

In addition, anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the previous 14 days must also not visit patients/residents in any IH facility.

“We understand the importance of visits from family and loved ones to our patients and long-term care residents and we appreciate everyone’s support in keeping our patients, families, and health-care workers safe,” read a release by IH.

The BCCDC website is the recommended resource for accurate, current COVID-19 information for British Columbians. The site is being updated frequently and individuals are encouraged to check back often.

Interior Health also has frequently updated information on the COVID-19 page on the Interior Health website.

