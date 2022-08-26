Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital

It’s the second time in less than a month that COVID-19 has led to a lockdown at the hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital.

Interior Health said Friday five patients on the third-floor medical unit were infected. Only essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits are currently permitted.

It’s the second outbreak in less than a month at Nelson’s hospital. The third floor was also placed on lockdown Aug. 19, although at the time IH said there was no outbreak.

Seventy-six per cent of people five years of age and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, as of July 31.

Just 39 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received their first dose, but 80 per cent of people ages 18 and older have had two doses.

Among West Kootenay health areas, Trail leads the region with 89 per cent of people five and older having received at least one vaccine dose. That’s followed by Castlegar (83 per cent), Grand Forks (80), Nelson (79), Arrow Lakes (79), and Creston (74).

READ MORE:

Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month

As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?

Coronavirus

Previous story
Health-care crisis poised to escalate on Vancouver Island, leaked documents show
Next story
Visa delays leaving international students in limbo for fall semester

Just Posted

The Slocan Valley. File photo
‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Greg Barber, formerly of Montrose, took four months to complete the 4,200-km hike of the Pacific Crest Trail. Turn to page 10 to see more photos of his epic journey. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail

A firefighter poses near the Briggs Creek fire in the Kaslo area. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is developing new construction rules to protect properties from wildfires. Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service
Higher standards coming to protect new properties from wildfire in RDCK