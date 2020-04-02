COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

Fitness junkies in the Interior would be wise to workout from home.
The Chief Medical Health Officer (MHO) at Interior Health (IH) has issued an order for all fitness centres, gyms, yoga studios, or similar personal training facilities whether indoors or outdoors to close as of April 2 due to the coronavirus crisis.
The initial order is for fitness centres to stay closed until May 30, but it is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension by Interior Health’s MHO.
The Chief MHO has determined that gatherings of people at these facilities constitute close personal contact, which promotes the transmission and increased spread of COVID-19.
Interior Health is encouraging fitness centres and gyms to adopt virtual training and support as an alternative to gatherings at facilities.
Additional information on COVID-19 is available on the Interior Health website.
