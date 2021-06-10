COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing

Canada’s COVID-19 infections are at the lowest level since last September, with the seven-day average of new cases sitting at 1,611 as of Wednesday.

They are also down almost a third from a week ago, and down 82 per cent from the third wave peak of more than 8,800 cases per day on average in the third week of April.

Alberta is today entering the second step of its reopening plan, which includes allowing up to 20 people at outdoor gatherings, weddings and funeral services, but still bans indoor gatherings.

Manitoba is also outlining its plans to reopen.

Later today, Ontario is to update its vaccine rollout, and will also release its latest COVID-19 projections.

That province’s partial economic reopening is to happen Friday, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining among other changes.

— The Canadian Press

