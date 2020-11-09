B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

B.C. public health officials recorded another 536 COVID-19 cases up to Sunday and 462 cases up to Monday, Nov. 9, as new restrictions on residents and businesses were taking effect in the Lower Mainland.

The total of 998 new cases since Saturday continued the trend of being concentrated in the urban southwest, with 737 in the Fraser Health region and 210 in Vancouver Coastal.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry emphasized the new restrictions for those two regions are temporary.

“It is a short-term pause on non-essential activities and travel,” Henry said.

The new restrictions on the Metro Vancouver region were announced Nov. 7, after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control announced 567 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Daily reports climbed from 335 to 425 to 589 new infections in the days before that, with most of the new cases in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, the centre of B.C.’s urban population.

RELATED: Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming, Horgan says

RELATED: What new restrictions mean for Lower Mainland

The new restrictions are in place for an initial two weeks, restrictions for those regions do not allow the “safe six” group of friends to visit private homes, except for people who live alone and have one or two people they regularly spend time with, equivalent to household members. Group indoor fitness such as dance, yoga and spin classes are also suspended until Nov. 23, a date that could be extended depending on the COVID-19 transmission evidence.

Health Minister Adrian Dix explained Sunday the intent of the restrictions on individuals in Metro Vancouver.

“Under this new order, there are to be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household,” Dix said. “That includes outdoors or in restaurants.”

Public health officials are closely watching the pressure on the health care system, where 133 people are now in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 43 of them in intensive care.

Henry reported new outbreaks in two long-term care facilities and one more declared over, for a total of 37 active outbreaks in the health care system, 32 of them in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health launches online lab booking

Just Posted

Kaydon Booth died after being struck by a loader while working on a logging site near Leppard Creek forest service road on Nov. 14. (File photo)
Scholarship fund launched by family of Creston man killed in 2019 logging accident

“We want these funds to go to kids that may not qualify for traditional academic scholarships, but who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in the trades, first aid or as a first responder.”

Brittny Anderson is the new MLA for Nelson-Creston. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Brittny Anderson wins Nelson-Creston

Anderson came out on top of the final results made public by Elections BC

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston police report: 50 calls for assistance from Nov. 2 to 8

On Nov. 4, RCMP received a call from a resident who said that their Dr. Ho’s personal massager may have been stolen from their residence.

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: nine calls for action between Nov. 2 to 8

On Nov. 7 at 1:02 p.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 East, where three people were later transported to the hospital

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Most Read