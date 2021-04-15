An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

COVID-19 cases rising in the East Kootenay: BC CDC

Cranbrook has highest case count since health officials began releasing weekly local data

COVID-19 numbers are rising in Cranbrook, as the BC Centre for Disease Control has revealed that 23 cases were identified in the city between April 4-10. the largest local case court since the agency began releasing weekly local data.

Across the region, numbers are rising in neighbouring areas as Kimberley shows 13 cases, Creston shows 12 and Fernie shows eight. In the Windermere Local Health Area, numbers continue to spike, with 34 cases, doubling the previous week’s case count of 24.

“Kimberley increased by 13 cases from a prior total of 22, a nearly 60 per cent increase in cases in a single week (April 4th to 10th),” said Dr. James Heilman, a emergency department physician at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. “What I can say is exponential growth has a habit of sneaking up on a person. We are in a precarious situation and things could easily spiral out of control within our communities.

“While we have over the last year, done relatively well, there is no guarantee that this will continue. We need to redouble our efforts, we need to avoid sharing unfiltered air with others.”

Earlier in the month, the BC CDC’s regional map showed 83 cases in the East Kootenays between April 2-8.

Interior Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at Kootenay Christian Academy on April 6th, while Mount Baker Secondary School also disclosed a potential exposure between April 8-9 through a letter addressed to staff and parents.

Potential exposures are also reported at schools in the Columbia Valley, as Windermere Elementary School and Eileeen Madson Primary School both report potential exposures on April 6th, according to Interior Health.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask
Next story
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

Just Posted

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

Creston RCMP detachment. (File Photo)
Creston RCMP seek two suspects for dangerous operation of ATVs

On April 9, two people sped away from the police near Canyon Street and 16 Avenue North

A new park is under development for the Lower Kootenay Band. Ken White, facility and operations manager, holds up the draft plans with Nasukin Jason Louie on the construction site. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band develops plan for new memorial park

The new Kulilu Garden will serve as a memorial for children who died from polio and tuberculosis in the 1930s and 40s

A new Kootenay Farms Food Hub facility will be opening in Creston this fall to support food processing, packaging, and distribution to increase access to additional healthy, local foods in the region. The project is being led by the Fields Forward Society and will use equipment such as the Kootenay Mobile Press (pictured). (Submitted)
Creston’s upcoming food processing facility will allow for new value-added products

With affordable equipment, farmers and growers can create new items like jerky, jam, and juice

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson will advise Premier John Horgan in youth issues and needs. Photo: Submitted
Nelson-Creston MLA named premier’s special advisor on youth

Brittny Anderson is the youngest member of the B.C. legislature

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth. (Black Press files)
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Children should be assessed on their needs, not their diagnoses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
COVID-19 cases rising in the East Kootenay: BC CDC

Cranbrook has highest case count since health officials began releasing weekly local data

Most Read