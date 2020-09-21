Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Since Friday, 366 more people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and four others have died.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said in a news conference Monday (Sept. 21) that broken down by day, there were 121 new cases confirmed Friday to Saturday, 117 from Saturday to Sunday and 128 from Sunday to Monday.

Currently, 60 of those infected are battling the disease in hospital. A further 2,233 people are under public health monitoring due to being in contact with confirmed cases.

Three of the people who died due to the novel coronavirus over the weekend were living within the Lower Mainland, while the fourth person marks the second death within the Northern Health region.

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January.

More than 5,000 have recovered.

On Monday, hours after British Columbians learned they would be be heading to the polls in a snap provincial election on Oct. 24, Henry assured that B.C.’s COVID-19 response will continue through the next month.

ALSO READ: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t asked about early B.C. election

Just Posted

Creston’s temporary worker camp for cherry-pickers wraps up for season

The camp provided accommodations for up to 50 temporary workers during the cherry-picking season

Creston RCMP report: 62 calls for assistance from Sept. 14 to 21

On Sept. 18, police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities

Creston Fire Rescue report: 10 calls for action between Sept. 14 and 21

CFR responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the area of Regina Street on Sept. 20, and found moderate levels of carbon monoxide after searching the residence with a gas monitor

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t asked about early B.C. election

B.C. VOTES 2020: highlights from day one

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

UPDATE: Missing Lardeau man not found, underwater search called off

Thomas Schreiber was last seen on Sept. 15

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Most Read