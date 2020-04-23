Council approves funding for food bank

The first ever virtual Town Council meeting on April 14th went smoothly, Mayor Ron Toyota said afterward.

By Lorne Eckersley

“I am sure we all prefer to sit in the same room and talk face to face, but these are challenging times,” he said. “Town Council wants to set an example for others, and we are grateful at how our staff have worked to make this type of meeting possible.”

Council dealt with a range of items, having received the agendas earlier electronically as they always do.

• With demand up and donations down, the Creston Valley Gleaners requested a $5,000 grant to help fund food purchases for the Food Bank that it operates. Council approved the request.

Council approved a Development Permit for the expansion of the dental centre on 12th Avenue South. The project will extend the facility to Canyon Street and include a new facade.

A development permit for a property in the 1100 block of Northwest Boulevard was approved, allowing the owners to proceed with plans for an addition to the existing single family space that will add two residential suites and a commercial space.

Approval was given for staff to proceed with traffic calming measures. Speed humps will be place on 16th Avenue North and speed humps, a raised crosswalk and concrete curb extensions will be introduced on 20th Avenue South.

Council has approved taking out a membership in the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce for 2020 at a cost of $420.

No bookings for Town park and public spaces will be accepted for the foreseeable future as the Town continues to comply with advice from the Provincial Government, Interior Health Authority and the RDCK with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Town of Creston now has a Coronavirus Pandemic policy after Council approved the draft created by staff.

In consideration of the pandemic and the current closure of Town Hall, Creston will not proceed with scheduled increases to the cost of pet licences this year.

CAO Mike Moore outlined the legalities involving Council conducting regular and committee meetings remotely.

A letter of appreciation for Council’s efforts regarding climate change and air quality by discouraging vehicle idling was received from the Creston Climate Action group.

Community groups applying for Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiative Grants will not be able to attend public meetings to make their presentation, at the recommendation of the RDCK, which coordinates the grant distributions. CBT has offered to develop an online public engagement tool to facilitate a connection between applicants and elected officials. The primary goal, according to the RDCK, “is to ensure that the grant monies are delivered to our communities with as little delay as possible.”

Creston Fire Rescue will apply for a grant to the UBCM’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which is available to help pay for supplies and equipment for the Town’s Emergency Operation Centre.

Council gave the go ahead to purchase replacements for outdated equipment, including a backhoe/loader, which is five years past its expected lifespan. Purchases of a new half-ton truck, 4 x 4 with tool canopy and a used three-quarter-ton truck are also planned to replace other aging equipment. All purchases are included in the 2020 budget.

A Harrop-Procter resident wrote Council to reconsider its Highway 3 realignment plans so that residents and visitors could enjoy sitting outside along Canyon Street without being subjected to truck traffic. “I love Creston,” the person wrote. “I would enjoy sitting outside at the cafes but it is so loud with the traffic and big trucks I sit inside.”

A considerable amount of time in the meeting was devoted to discussion about a written complaint from the owner of the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre. See story elsewhere in this issue.

With the current lease agreement of 53 acres of Town-owned farmland adjacent to the airport expiring, a new leaser has been selected from among three bids. The highest offer of $165 per acre per year was accepted for a five-year term.

With the Town’s Public Safety Compliance Officer position currently vacant, the RDCK counterpart will assist in providing bylaw enforcement in an arrangement with the RDCK.