Council approves cornerstone and time capsule project for new emergency services building

At the regular town council meeting on Dec. 17 council approved a request from Jared Riel, Creston Fire Rescue chief, for staff to work with the Creston Masonic Lodge and the emergency services building architect to create and install a cornerstone and time capsule project for a public ceremony in 2020.

At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 26, Mason Mike Gibbons explained the history of a cornerstone ceremony for public buildings and the concept of having a local ceremony for the soon to be constructed fire hall building.

The custom has been to lay the cornerstone, symbolizing a square and a true foundation of a building, with a symbolic representation of the emergency services as the cornerstone and foundation of a solid community. A deposit box or time capsule with the contents to be determined by the Town could be embedded into the bottom of the cornerstone.

Coun. Arnold DeBoon asked if there were any other ‘cornerstones’ in the community, to which Gibbons advised that the only other ‘cornerstone’ in Creston is located at the Masonic Temple, which was installed in 1938.

In other town news:

Colin Farynowski, manager of engineering, has been appointed as the deputy approving officer for the Town of Creston.

The approving officer is a statutory official with separate and independent jurisdiction from the municipal council with the responsibility to independently apply provincial statutes and local bylaws regarding subdivision and uses their own discretion in making decisions regarding subdivision approval and other matters within their jurisdiction.

The position has been vacant since the departure of the former chief administrative officer Lou Varela.

Farynowski attended the Local Government Management Association’s approving officer training program in preparation for this appointment.

Previous story
UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino
Next story
New forest industry organization formed in the Kootenays

Just Posted

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Council approves cornerstone and time capsule project for new emergency services building

At the regular town council meeting on Dec. 17 council approved a… Continue reading

New forest industry organization formed in the Kootenays

Kootenay TSA Coalition instigated by Premier Horgan and organized by Canfor

Snow, rain expected to make driving over Kootenay mountain passes nasty

Environment Canada issues snowfall and storm warnings for Thursday/Friday

College of the Rockies Giving Tuesday campaign sees success

Students at College of the Rockies will have access to more bursary… Continue reading

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Most Read