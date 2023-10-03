The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.

Coroners inquest to be held into death of Creston man

A Coroners Inquest into the death of a Creston man five years ago is set to be held at the Cranbrook Law Courts later this month.

Linden Lyle Faulkner, 33, was killed in a logging accident on Aug. 28, 2018.

The inquest will begin on Oct. 16, as presiding coroner Margaret Janzen and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death.

At the end of the process, the jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

The jury does not make any findings of legal responsibility or make any conclusions of law.

A Coroner’s Inquest is a public inquiry that service three functions — to determine the facts related to an individual’s death, to make recommendations where appropriate to prevent deaths of similar circumstances, and to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death will not be overlooked or ignored.

According to the Coroners Act, an inquest may be directed by the chief coroner when the public has an interest in being informed and the death occurred from dangerous practice or circumstances and similar deaths can be prevented through recommendations.

