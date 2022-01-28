(Black Press Media File Photo)

(Black Press Media File Photo)

Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing

Victim found Thursday afternoon in an underground parkade

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are investigating a fatal stabbing in the city.

They say in a release that the female victim was located Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in an underground parkade in the 1100-block of Austin Avenue.

Police say she was rushed to hospital for treatment of stab wounds but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the case.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon and has dash-cam footage that could aid in their investigation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teenager charged in 2021 Port Alberni murder

Crime

Previous story
Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital
Next story
New self-checkouts at Creston grocery store add labour, new employees

Just Posted

Cashier Bernie uses the self-checkout at Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer to pay for her lunch on her break. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
New self-checkouts at Creston grocery store add labour, new employees

COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
204 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area

Nature hikes are among the various outdoor activities suggested by ABC Life Literacy Canada as part of this year’s Family Literacy Week theme, which is ‘Learning in the Great Outdoors.’ (Adobe Stock Image)
Use the outdoors for education during 2022 Family Literacy Week

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
COVID outbreak declared at Trail’s Poplar Ridge care home