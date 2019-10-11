Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

Castlegar RCMP say a drug bust in the city on Tuesday netted fentanyl and other drugs.

Police executed a search warrant on the 700 block of 10th Avenue with the Joint Castlegar and Trail RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and general duty members.

“Police searched the residence and located what is believed to over 280 fentanyl pills, cocaine and drug packaging paraphernalia along with over $5,900 dollars of currency,” says a police news release.

Bradley Morehouse, a 53-year-old resident of Castlegar, was arrested on scene.

Morehouse will be held in custody until October 17 where he will appear via video before the Castlegar Provincial Court House.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Police standoff at remote cabin near Argenta
Next story
Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Just Posted

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Creston town council approves signage variance for restaurant

A development variance permit request by Memories of Indian Cusine Ltd. was… Continue reading

Police standoff at remote cabin near Argenta

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Nelson, Creston Rotary clubs accepting applications for youth leadership camp in Crawford Bay

28 spots open in fourth annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s ninth annual Reach a Reader fundraiser is today

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s (CBAL) ninth annual Reach a Reader… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Questions about local, national, and global issues were geared towards all parties

Most Read