Randall Hopley, outside of the Cranbrook courthouse on Sept. 14, 2011. (The Canadian Press)

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

A convicted child abductor living in Vancouver is back in the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.

Randall Hopley has been living in a residential correctional facility since last November, after serving six years in prison for abducting a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011. The kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

Vancouver Police confirmed to Black Press Media on Friday that Hopley was taken back into custody weeks ago, but could not confirm further details.

In an emailed statement, Correctional Service Canada would not confirm details regarding what led to Hopley being back in custody, citing privacy laws.

Spokesperson Lucinda Fraser said that Hopley’s release is now under review and may be referred to the Parole Board of Canada.

“In instances where a long term supervision order is in place, offenders are subject to supervision requirements based on their risk and needs and will be returned to custody if they are believed to present a risk to the public,” Fraser said.

Hopley was assessed as being “a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending,” by police when he was released from prison.

He is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order and is under several conditions, including not being in the presence of any child under 16 and abiding by a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

