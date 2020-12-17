Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia.

Chief executive officer Gitane De Silva said in a statement Wednesday that her thoughts are with the person who was hurt, their family, fellow workers and others affected.

An emailed statement from Trans Mountain late Wednesday confirmed that an employee of a contractor was seriously injured at the Burnaby Terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

“The individual remains in hospital in stable condition and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” said the statement.

De Silva said in her statement that the injury was reported to the Canada Energy Regulator late Tuesday and its safety specialists were on-site Wednesday. She said those specialists will oversee the company’s investigation and conduct an assessment of risk and potential non-compliances.

Both the regulator and the company noted that Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

The Canada Energy Regulator added that the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the project has been notified.

“Trans Mountain is fully co-operating with WorkSafeBC and the CER,” said the statement from De Silva.

Oversight of occupational health and safety measures for the expansion project is a shared responsibility of the Canada Energy Regulator and provincial authorities.

“Any incident is one too many,” De Silva added in her statement. “Every day, on every work site, people have the right to feel and stay safe. This sad occurrence brings home why we must always keep safety as our priority.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures
Next story
Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures

A $2,300 fine can be issued for organizing a non-compliant event, while failure to wear a face-covering in an indoor public space can earn you a $230 fine

Rehabilitation work on the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3 began in September 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since morning commute incident in Colwood

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Most Read