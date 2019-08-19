Jessica Ogden is seen here after being arrested in June for failing to comply with police orders to allow logging trucks past them on a forest service road near Balfour. A civil contempt of court charge against her has been dropped. Facebook photo

Contempt charge against Balfour logging protesters dropped on technicality

A B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled Cooper Creek Cedar failed to file a contempt application

Protesters who blocked a logging road in June have had a civil contempt of court charge dropped against them on a technicality.

Jessica Ogden, Mick Grabowski and Brock Schneider refused to comply with police orders in June that they allow logging trucks past them on a forest service road near Balfour. RCMP were enforcing an injunction obtained by Cooper Creek Cedar in B.C. Supreme Court.

John Doe, Jane Doe and “persons unknown” were also named as defendants.

But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan dismissed the case against the trio on July 25 in Nelson after plaintiff Cooper Creek Cedar failed to file a contempt application.

In a statement, Ogden questioned the need for the injunction.

“Is it going to become common practice to expect that Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd. obtain, or attempt to obtain, injunctions to escort themselves into every contentious area of logging within in our communities?” she wrote.

“Or could there be remedy be found by this company actually providing fair procedural consultation periods and actively, respectfully, addressing our communities’ legitimate concerns and regaining our trust?”


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Telus customers enraged as outage hits fifth day

Just Posted

Contempt charge against Balfour logging protesters dropped on technicality

A B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled Cooper Creek Cedar failed to file a contempt application

Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from Aug 12 – 19… Continue reading

Creston businesses, riders invited to join in Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

Creston Rotary Club and chamber of commerce organizing September cycling event

Fields Forward Society adding value to Creston Valley cherries

‘Cosmetically unsuitable’ cherries juiced for sharing through Creston, Nelson, Cranbrook food banks

Creston author launching book about Kimberley man’s motorcycle accident

Lori Luczka’s ‘Lost: 7 Hours to Live’ chonicles Paul Kerr’s 2015 accident that claimd his left leg

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Telus customers enraged as outage hits fifth day

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Most Read