Contempt charge against Balfour logging protesters dropped on technicality

Jessica Ogden is seen here after being arrested in June for failing to comply with police orders to allow logging trucks past them on a forest service road near Balfour. A civil contempt of court charge against her has been dropped. Facebook photo

Protesters who blocked a logging road in June have had a civil contempt of court charge dropped against them on a technicality.

Jessica Ogden, Mick Grabowski and Brock Schneider refused to comply with police orders in June that they allow logging trucks past them on a forest service road near Balfour. RCMP were enforcing an injunction obtained by Cooper Creek Cedar in B.C. Supreme Court.

John Doe, Jane Doe and “persons unknown” were also named as defendants.

But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan dismissed the case against the trio on July 25 in Nelson after plaintiff Cooper Creek Cedar failed to file a contempt application.

In a statement, Ogden questioned the need for the injunction.

“Is it going to become common practice to expect that Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd. obtain, or attempt to obtain, injunctions to escort themselves into every contentious area of logging within in our communities?” she wrote.

“Or could there be remedy be found by this company actually providing fair procedural consultation periods and actively, respectfully, addressing our communities’ legitimate concerns and regaining our trust?”



