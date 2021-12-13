Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A

The CVSE is conducting on ongoing investigation and audit of the company

The company behind the truck caught on dashcam passing on a double yellow on Highway 5A on Dec. 9 has had their lisence suspended according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming. (Jim Beckett - Facebook)

The company behind the commercial truck caught on camera driving dangerously on Highway 5A last week has had its licence suspended by the B.C. government.

In a press conference on Monday, Dec. 13, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming noted that the government had opened up an investigation following the dashcam footage going viral and coverage by the media.

“Let me say we have zero tolerance for unsafe driving on Highway 3,” said Fleming. “That company I can tell you today has had its licence to operate in B.C. suspended.”

The Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement agency’s investigation and audit of the company produced evidence that led to the suspension and is still ongoing Fleming announced.

The majority of truck drivers are being safe and responsible he said and that they are professionals that are being relied on to make sure communities stay supplied.

“It’s vital that we support the safe transport of essential goods,” said Fleming.

Among other safety measures the ministry has introduced are increased signage, winter road maintenance on Highway 3 and more law enforcement forces allocated to the highway.

“We’ve provided information to drivers directly to combat drivers simply going too fast,” added Fleming. “I can confirm that 116 speeding tickets have been issued along Highway 3 so far in December.”

