Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

A spokesperson for the family of a toddler killed in a Squamish parking lot crash Friday said the community is focused on coming together to support the family.

Glenn Davies, the pastor for The Rock Church in Squamish, said the community is still reeling from Friday’s crash.

The crash took place in a grocery store parking lot around 6 p.m. Friday and killed a two-year-old girl who was walking through the parking lot with her mother. The family was part of The Rock Church, Davies said.

“At this point things are still in the hands of the coroner,” Davies told Black Press Media by phone.

“The family is struggling but the community has been amazing.”

Davies said the tragedy has led to an “outpouring of support” for the family. The mother, who was also hurt in the crash, has only minor injuries.

Mounties had said the driver is cooperating and Davies said that person is in his prayers, as are the first responders.

“It’s just all around a tragic situation for everyone involved.”

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe for the family has raised $30,425 since it was created this weekend, far surpassing it’s original $10,000 goal.

Organizers said the money will help support the family by covering funeral expenses and lost wages.

The family’s names are not being released at this time.

