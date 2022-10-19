Community Futures welcomes new self-employment counsellor in Creston

Jessica Piccinin, owner of Root & Vine Acres, is working with Community Futures Central Kootenay as a self-employment business counsellor for the Creston region. (Submitted)

A Creston Valley farmer and business-woman is eager to help others start new businesses in her community.

Jessica Piccinin, owner of Root & Vine Acres, is working with Community Futures Central Kootenay as a self-employment business counsellor for the Creston region. Part of her role includes delivering the Self-Employment Program for WorkBC.

“I took the program myself before launching my farm business,” said Jessica, who went on to also start a food truck called The Peppered Pig. “I know the work that goes into building a business, setting up your marketing, and the importance of having a solid business plan before you get started.”

The Self Employment Program helps around 60 new businesses open their doors each year in the Central Kootenay. Many are small, home businesses or sole-proprietorships – but in the 30 years Community Futures has run the program, they have encountered all business types.

“We’ve had people start childcare centres, restaurants, manufacturing companies, and the list goes on,”said Paul Kelly, self employment manager. “As long as the proposed business has a viable market, we can help make it a reality. During the pandemic we’ve seen a lot of people starting their own venture, after being laid off by a previous employer.”

To be eligible for the 48-week program, you need to be unemployed, underemployed, or a person with disability. Due to government regulations, you may not be eligible if you were terminated with cause by your last employer (ex. for non-compliance with a vaccine mandate).

Eligibility for the Self-Employment Program is determined through WorkBC’s Employment Services. Referrals to the program are made through Kootenay Employment Services (KES) in Creston. To make an appointment with a KES employment counsellor, call 250-428-5655.

READ MORE: Creston’s regional food hub helps farmers expand products, strengthens food security

BusinessCreston ValleySmall Business