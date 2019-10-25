Community Futures welcomes new Creston business advisor

Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK) is excited to welcome Amanda Murray as its new Creston Valley Business Counsellor.

Amanda will deliver WorkBC’s Self-Employment Program, as well as CFCK’s business counselling services in Creston. Her role will see her supporting local entrepreneurs as they start new businesses or take over existing operations.

A small business owner herself, Amanda understands the opportunities and challenges of starting a business in the Creston Valley. She also knows how much Community Futures can help. Amanda is a past client of the self-employment program and used it to launch her successful events planning business, AM Events Coordination.

“Amanda was a clear fit for delivering our business services in the Creston Valley,” said CFCK self-employment manager Paul Kelly. “In addition to her first-hand experience using our program, she has a strong background in communication and marketing, and can help clients to develop the social media and organizational systems needed to succeed in modern business.”

Community Futures has delivered the self-employment program for more than three decades in the central Kootenay region. Businesses started through the program typically show higher revenue growth and stay in business longer than those that did not receive Community Futures support.

The 48-week program helps unemployed, underemployed and persons with disabilities start and run their own business. Eligible clients receive instruction and support while developing a business plan, as well as ongoing training, support and business coaching while starting and running their business.

Eligibility for the self-employment program is determined through WorkBC’s Employment Services. Referrals to the program are made through Kootenay Employment Services (KES) in Creston. To make an appointment with a KES employment counsellor, call 250-428-5655.

Amanda will be working from the Community Futures office at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and will be available to meet by appointment. For business counselling, please call Community Futures reception at 250-352-1933 ext. 100.

Community Futures Central Kootenay is a not-for-profit community economic development organization, committed to helping people in the Central Kootenay region who are either operating or are planning to start their own business. Learn more at www.futures.bc.ca.

