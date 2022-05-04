Columbia Valley Search and Rescue assist in the rescue of an injured cliff jumper. CVSAR file

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue assist in the rescue of an injured cliff jumper. CVSAR file

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue assist in the rescue of an injured cliff jumper

Bulletin staff

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue was called out on the evening of May 3, 2022 to assist in a rescue of an injured cliff jumper at Twin Lakes. CVSAR worked the BC Ambulance Service to move the seriously injured jumper with a wheeled stretcher.

After the rescue, CVSAR warned adventurers about the perils of cliff jumping. In a Facebook post they said that Twin Lakes has been the site of many rescues over the years.

“Cliff jumping is inherently dangerous and injuries are very common. Any jump from a height is traumatic to the body. Even if the water is deep and you go in feet first, your speed is great enough to cause spinal compression, bone fractures, concussion, or a collapsed lung. An awkward entry – landing even slightly off-center – can have a catastrophic result. Remember—no matter how great the thrill, it’s not worth your life.”

READ: Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler

READ: 1 person dead as thin ice at Moyie Lake, Premier Lake causes busy weekend for Kimberley SAR

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Alert ready system test coming for B.C., Alberta, Yukon this afternoon
Next story
Plant for pollinators to get ahead of No Mow May, says Nature Conservancy of Canada

Just Posted

Cyclists set out from downtown Creston on the 151-kilometre route of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. (Brian Lawrence photo)
Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo returns after two-year hiatus

May 2 to 8 is Mental Health Week. (Metro Creative)
Truest Reflections: Recognizing Mental Health Week

The long-vacant building at 561 Josephine St. has been purchased by the BC General Employees’ Union. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. union buys downtown Nelson heritage building

Nelson’s Thor Smestad (third from the left) is seen here at a tree planting ceremony April 18 at a school in the Brazilian community of Alter do Chão. Smestad and his partners have been working with the Indigenous Borari to replant trees at a local tourism destination. Smestad is joined here by (L-R) the local Chief Neca Borari, his tree-planting partner Diêgo Figueiredo de Siqueira Simplício, three students and two professors. Photo: Submitted
On a beach in the Amazon, a Nelson man is helping restore the rainforest