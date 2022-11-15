Columbia Bottle Recycling hosts fundraiser for Creston Food Bank

Donate your bottles and cans to help those in need this holiday season

A local business has stepped up to raise funds for those in need.

As of last week, Dave Fowler, owner of Columbia Bottle Recycling, has begun collecting funds for the Creston Valley Gleaners Society’s Food Bank.

He was recently inspired by a conversation with Deni Dawson and Bobbie-Jo Fay, staff with Creston Valley Gleaners Society, when he presented a cheque for $500 for the food bank in October.

He admits being taken aback with hearing that a working couple could not manage to make ends meet and turned to the food bank to help feed their family. Clearly, increases in goods and services has created some financial insecurities for many Creston residents.

Knowing that this Christmas season could be a challenging one for the food bank prompted Dave and his wife Kathy to create a fundraiser to help out.

Until Dec. 15, Columbia Bottle Recycling will match dollar for dollar donations up to $1,000. That would put $2,000 toward what is expected to be roughly over Christmas hampers this year.

The public can help them achieve their goal by donating a portion of refundable sorted containers at Columbia Bottle Recycling, located at #1 – 1420 Northwest Blvd., during business hours. The depot is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It is small kindness that can have the biggest impact, as 10 cent refunds can add up quickly and help put groceries in the hands of people in need. That is Dave and Kathy’s vision for this fundraiser, being a conduit for the generous public support of others in our community, especially during the season of giving.

Follow their progress on the Columbia Bottle Recycling – Creston Facebook page or stop by the depot and check out the Fundraiser Thermometer on display.

Creston ValleyFood Bank