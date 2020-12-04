Creston’s historic grain elevators were purchased in 2018 by the Columbia Basin Trust, who will begin work to restore the structures in 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston’s historic grain elevators were purchased in 2018 by the Columbia Basin Trust, who will begin work to restore the structures in 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Columbia Basin Trust seeking community input for future uses of Creston grain elevators

One of the top-rated ideas submitted by a resident is converting the site into a climbing gym

The restoration process for Creston’s two-grain elevators is scheduled to take place sometime in March 2021, and the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is seeking input from the community to determine possible future uses of the structures and the site that they are situated on.

“We are currently committed to doing a restoration right now; the exterior and up to the interior structurally,” said Mark Brunton, the CBT’s senior manager of delivery of benefits. “But we want to know what people are thinking about and what their interests are … We really want to know what people are thinking before anything more is considered.”

Until Dec. 14, Creston residents can share their ideas by visiting ourtrust.org/creston. The CBT has launched a thoughtexchange discussion platform that enables participants to share as many ideas as they want, and can also rate those shared by others.

“When anybody signs up for thoughtexchange, they may come up with some ideas and the next person who joins can see those ideas. Maybe that helps spark some ideas for them, so it builds organically,” said Brunton. “It’s almost like a community discussion in some ways. It’s very broad and we hope to get some very good ideas.”

READ MORE: Architects found for Creston grain elevators restoration project

One of the top-rated ideas submitted by a resident is converting the site into a climbing gym; implementing climbing walls both inside and outside of the grain-elevators, with an observation area at the top of each structure.

However, Brunton noted that it may take some time before submitted ideas are acted upon, and there’s a chance that top-rated proposals won’t be brought to fruition due to budget constraints.

“It’s not really intended to commit the Trust on what to do next. It’s more intended to inform; whatever happens next can be informed by this information,” he said.

In any event, he continued, the restoration will take place.

“We’re really focussed on doing that at the moment,” he said.

Much of the restoration focus is on preserving the red grain elevator, as Brunton said that is in far greater condition than its white counterpart. The future of the white grain elevator is hard to predict, he said.

“A lot depends on what comes out of thoughtexchange,” he said. “We are committed to clearing the land around it and sealing up the windows up to a couple of stories to help make it more resilient. Long-term, no decision has been made.”

The white elevator was built in 1935 and ceased operations in 1971, while the red one was built in 1936 and was closed in 1982. Both were used to collect, store and ship locally grown wheat, barley, oats and rye. They were purchased by the CBT in 2018.

Residents and passer-byers can expect to see the red elevator with a new roof, fresh sidings and refurbished windows once construction is done.

READ MORE: Creston’s historic grain elevators begin restoration process

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario
Next story
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Just Posted

Artwork on display at the Creston Arts and Crafts Studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Future uncertain for Creston Arts and Crafts Studio

“It would be sad to see it go. We’ve had a lot of locals come in and say how glad they are to see all this local art.”

Comfort Welding staff member Matt Staite inside the facility’s new sea container. Photo: Kari Kylo
Used oil recycling facility at Creston’s Comfort Welding receives upgrade

A 20-foot modified sea container was implemented, which houses a new 2,200-litre tank that has replaced the facility’s old collection tank

The Village of Salmo has told Cody Puckett and Ashley Nelson that clearing land at this property doesn’t constitute building a property according to a bylaw. Photo: Submitted
Work in progress? Salmo family, village at odds over property construction

Cody Puckett says he’s being evicted from his own land, which the village disputes

Creston’s historic grain elevators were purchased in 2018 by the Columbia Basin Trust, who will begin work to restore the structures in 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Columbia Basin Trust seeking community input for future uses of Creston grain elevators

One of the top-rated ideas submitted by a resident is converting the site into a climbing gym

Finn Lydon. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Winlaw boy reported missing has been found

Finn Lydon was was located last evening

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of paymens for household incomes up to $175,000

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

Most Read