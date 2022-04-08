Columbia Basin Trust provides funding for Wynndel Community Centre updates

Seniors will have more opportunity to connect with each other and enjoy community spaces – thanks to 25 projects in 18 communities supported by Columbia Basin Trust.

“Seniors and Indigenous Elders will have better access to sustainable community spaces, activities, and resources that are tailored to their needs and interests,” said Nicole MacLellan, manager of delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“These community-led projects are making the Basin more livable for seniors and elders through a range of activities and improved spaces that enhance their sense of belonging and independence, create community connections, and support seniors to obtain assistance.”

The Trust is providing over $1 million to create or expand services and activities that foster social inclusion and keep seniors active, and also make sustainability enhancements to the buildings where seniors and elders gather, including upgrades that improve energy efficiency, safety, accessibility.

One of the projects aims to upgrade the Wynndel Community Centre, built in 1951, to make it sustainable, safer, more accessible, and more energy-efficient for the seniors who use it.

With the funding, the Wynndel Community Centre is receiving enhancements including new LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and solar panels to generate electricity. It will also gain a roof over the ramp that leads into the hall, which is often covered in ice or snow.

“Now that they won’t have to face shovelling off the ramp in winter, we expect that even more seniors will use the hall for different activities,” said Margaret Durnin, board member of the Wynndel Community Centre.

“The energy efficiency opportunities will pay themselves off over time in saved electricity and natural gas costs, and it’s great that we can cut fossil fuels.”

To learn more about the community projects supported by Columbia Basin Trust, visit ourtrust.org/community.

