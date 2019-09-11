(Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

Columbia Basin Trust hosting AGM and barbeque in Creston

Creston and area residents invited to family event on Sept. 20

Columbia Basin Trust is hosting its annual general meeting and community barbecue in Creston on Sept. 20.

“Each year the trust hosts its annual general meeting (AGM) and barbeque in a different community around the basin, and this year we’re excited to be in Creston,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT president and CEO. “The AGM is an opportunity for folks to learn about the trust’s performance over the past year and the community barbeque is a chance for families to join us for some wonderful locally-sourced food and music. Our board and staff look forward to connecting with residents from Creston and the surrounding area.”

If you are interested in learning more about activities, come take part in the AGM from 4- 5 p.m. at the Creston Ramada. The AGM will focus on the presentation of the 2018/19 annual service plan report and is an opportunity to ask questions. Limited copies of the report will be made available at the meeting or view it online at ourtrust.org/annualreport.

Following the AGM, the community is invited to gather for a free barbecue at the Creston Curling Centre. The Wee Grill has planned a delicious meal using locally-sourced food from the Creston Valley and the basin. This memorable evening will wrap-up with exciting live music from local band 408.

Both events are free to attend and open to the public.

Columbia Basin Trust supports efforts to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the residents of the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

