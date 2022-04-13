The Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society will carry out energy retrofits and repairs with support from the Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust funding supports sustainability projects

Community-purpose buildings in 12 communities received $1.2 million in support

Buildings in 12 communities will receive upgrades towards sustainability, safety, and energy efficiency through the Building Support Grant from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

The Building Support Grant helps non-profit organizations carry out energy retrofits and repairs on community-purpose buildings made possible with $1.2 million in support from CBT.

The projects will add improvements to buildings to conserve or generate energy, such as adding LED lighting, insulation or solar systems, and repairs that extend the building’s life.

In Revelstoke, the Community Connections Revelstoke Society received $117,750 to improve their office by adding LED lighting and occupancy sensors, replacing the roof and rooftop heating, high-efficiency ventilation and air conditioning units, and adding solar panels.

“The Community Connections Society has been able to realize exciting and essential upgrades to our program and administrative office while prioritizing environmental efficiency,” said executive director Sheena Wells in a release. “The Trust program enables us to integrate improvements that would be out of reach for us and allows our organizational dollars to go further to serve our community.”

In Salmo, the Community Resource Society received $40,800 to improve its programs and office building by adding LED lighting and replacing and improving various existing fixtures.

Other significant repairs and upgrades include:

• Trail Family and Individual Resource Society (Trail) received $316,000 to upgrade their program and administration building

• Summit Community Services Society (Cranbrook) received $155,800 to upgrade lighting and solar PV system

• Castlegar and District Community Services Society (Castlegar) received $100,000 to upgrade the administration building

• ʔaq̓ am (a member community of the Ktunaxa Nation) received $85,000 to improve its language and cultural centre by adding insulation to the crawlspace and exterior walls and replacing doors, windows and siding.

ʔaq̓am will carry out energy retrofits and repairs on its language and cultural centre with support from the Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust)

“Basin residents have told us that climate resiliency and community well-being are important to them,” said Mark Brunton, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust in a release.

“These projects increase energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings used by the community, which in turn helps non-profit organizations and First Nations meet local needs.”

