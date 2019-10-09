The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s ninth annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids fundraiser is at Save-On-Foods Creston from 11-2 p.m. and the Canyon Street walkthrough on Oct. 9. (Photo submitted)

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s ninth annual Reach a Reader fundraiser is today

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s (CBAL) ninth annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids fundraiser is happening today at Save-On-Foods Creston from 11-2 p.m. and the Canyon Street walkthrough.

This year the Creston Valley Advance and Blue Sky Clothing are lending their support to raise $30,000 for free books and literacy programs for thousands of children and their families in communities across the Columbia Basin and Boundary.

You can support the Books for Kids campaign by making a donation for a paper today at the Canyon St. walkthrough and Overwaitea Foods between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or by dropping some change into one of the piggy banks you will see around town throughout October. You may also donate online at cbal.org. Take the opportunity to help reach a reader and donate today!

“I am so grateful for the generosity of our community and the support from our numerous volunteers, said Gillian Wells CBAL Community Literacy Coordinator. “So if you’re feeling hungry or need some Blue Sky merino socks for Christmas presents, come by today and help support our event.”

All the money raised in Creston will be used to support family literacy programs and events in the Creston community.

Donations can be made directly online at cbal.org.

