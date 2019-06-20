Patrick Steiner, long-time organic seed grower and owner/operator of Stellar Seeds, will be presenting at College of the Rockies’ Organic Vegetable Seed Production workshop. (Photo submitted)

College of the Rockies Creston campus hosting seed production workshop

Full-day workshop geared toward local farmers.

College of the Rockies will host an organic vegetable seed production workshop at the Creston campus on Wednesday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Demand for organic seed is increasing across North America and our region is one of many in BC that offer a great growing environment for seed crops,” said Andrena Heigh, College of the Rockies biology instructor. “On-farm seed production can bring additional revenue to a farm and help farmers to grow seeds optimally suited to their farm environment.”

The morning workshop will be led by long-time organic seed producer and founder of Stellar Seeds, Patrick Steiner, and FarmFolk CityFolk’s (FFCF) Chris Thoreau. Thoreau will present research and resources related to contract seed growing, seed enterprise budgets, and introduce the B.C. Eco Seed Co-op as a means of marketing seed crops.

In the afternoon, participants will accompany Steiner to a local farm where he will lead a walk through crops to look at selection, roguing, seed cleaning, and other important considerations when growing a seed crop. All attendees are asked to wear non-farm clothing, clean and sanitize any farm footwear, and to refrain from bringing tools or items that may be contaminated with soil on the farm visit in order to reduce the risk of importing disease or pests.

The fee to attend the Organic Vegetable Seed Production workshop is based on a pay-what-you-can model, ranging between $25 and $40. The cost includes lunch and morning beverages and snacks. Interested participants can register by going to www.eventbrite.ca and searching for organic vegetable seed production – Creston.

Previous story
FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’
Next story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

Just Posted

LETTER: Conservatives announce real plan to protect our environment

Canadians know that when it comes to the environment, Liberals are all talk and no action.

Rob Morrison announces Conservative plan to protect our environment

“Conservatives have a strong legacy of protecting the environment. But Liberals have always been all talk and no action,” said Rob Morrison, “And not surprisingly, we’re getting more of the same under Justin Trudeau.”

College of the Rockies Creston campus hosting seed production workshop

Full-day workshop geared toward local farmers.

Rossland’s pot shop still a few months away from opening

Jeff Weaver says he’s confident his chain is being prudent with its plans

Summer solstice evening market

Celebrate the bounty the valley has to offer on June 21 from 4-9 pm at Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston.

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

Most Read