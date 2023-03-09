City of Trail takes innovative approach to attract pool staff and lifeguards

“It’s a really bad cycle of issues that seemed to really hit aquatics quite harshly.”

Pool closures and the cancellation of aquatic and lifesaving programs due to COVID created a severe shortage of lifeguards in Trail and beyond. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre (TALC) is taking a new and hopeful approach in attracting pool staff.

The city’s recent search for applicants is asking interested people of all ages who enjoy swimming and aquatics to reach out to the city for part-time and full-time work, potentially, with training subsidized.

Since COVID shut down most facilities, getting back to pre-pandemic staff numbers has been a challenge, and despite high demand, TALC has had to cancel a number of swims and programs due to a staff shortage.

Trail Parks and Recreation Director, Trisha Davison, says the aquatic centre is at about one-third of its pre-pandemic employee numbers, and the city has struggled mightily in attracting applicants, particularly lifeguards and water-slide attendants.

“It has been beyond difficult, and we’re not even sure what it will look like yet,” said Davison.

Training lifeguards is the most important element and currently pool staff has been making headway in organizing a schedule to deliver those lifesaving courses in a timely fashion.

“There are a whole host of courses that are required for people to become a certified lifeguard and instructor,” said Davison. “So they (TALC staff) think they’ve been able to figure out how to organize the courses and now they are trying to generate the interest, and then they have to figure out when they can offer courses that might work with the majority of people.”

Aquatic Coordinator Gabby Kravski and staff member Cassidy Bella encourage residents to contact the city if interested in joining pool staff. Photo: Jim Bailey

In most aquatic centres, staff is often seasonal with many in their teens or early 20s working summer jobs while continuing their post-secondary education. Others use it as a means to another end, as part-time work or temporary employment while aspiring to other opportunities.

The two-year COVID pause created an even greater void as would-be lifeguards, with no lifesaving courses or jobs available, chose alternative paths.

In addition, the whole spectre of COVID has turned many away from lifesaving and health-care services.

“It’s a really bad cycle of issues that seemed to really hit aquatics quite harshly.”

So far, TALC has received a promising response, and while showing interest and taking courses does not guarantee a position, it certainly is a positive first step in attaining a good paying job with benefits.

“We are looking to generate a list of people who are wanting to work with us on solving this problem,” said Davison. “And working with us could be everything from developing courses that work for people that are within this interest list, to the potential of financial subsidy towards the courses.”

TALC is looking for people to fill opening hours during the day, evenings and weekends. Historically, much of their staff have been part time, so they had many workers to cover the required hours.

Now, they just aren’t there.

As for an ideal candidate, Davison says, “At this point, there is no ideal age. The more diversity we have on our staff team, probably the better.”

To be a lifeguard has its requirements, such as an ability to swim, a pleasant demeanor, and strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

Lifeguards are also expected to instruct swim lessons, but also receive a higher pay-grade for teaching.

The city and local employment organizations are looking to access funding and/or grants to help subsidize the costs of training.

Davison is hopeful that this recent effort will open doors and possibilities for those willing to take it.

“It’s the chicken before the egg thing,” said Davison. “My goal is to make it as barrier free as possible … to make it as reasonable as possible, to get us over this hump, then get us in at least to next year’s operating season.

“Hopefully we get people in the system so the cog is spinning a little faster to pull new recruitment out.”

An added bonus for all, she shares, is the satisfaction of being an active contributor to community development and making Trail a better place to live.

For more information contact aquatic centre coordinator Gabby Kravski at 250.364.0839 or email: gkravski@trail.ca.

Read more: Out of the pool: Why some B.C. communities are struggling to staff lifeguards

Read more: #Local News

City of Trailinfrastructure