City of Castlegar receives $6 million grant for airport expansion

The West Kootenay Regional Airport terminal building will be expanded to accommodate larger aircraft

The City of Castlegar has received a received a $6 million grant to help pay for the expansion of the West Kootenay Regional Airport’s terminal building.

The money is coming from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities strategic priorities fund and the federal community-building fund.

The city says the grant will be used to renovate and expand the terminal building to accommodate larger aircraft and more passengers and improve parking, airport access, and the overall passenger experience.

“This $6 million investment is great news for the West Kootenay Regional Airport and our region,” says Castlegar mayor Maria McFaddin in a news release.

“In 2021, the city invested $1 million to improve airport reliability and this grant creates an opportunity to continue making improvements which will connect people with the places they want to go and come from, position the airport as a comprehensive service centre, and stimulate regional economic growth.”

The total project is estimated at $13.4 million.

The city says the new grant will expedite actions from the airport’s master plan which outlines growth for the next 20 years and sets how the city will manage and operate the airport safely, securely, and efficiently, while maximizing revenue.

